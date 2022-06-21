Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts Give Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) a $35.00 Price Target

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) received a $35.00 price target from equities research analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Sanford C. Bernstein’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 7.24% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Truist Financial cut their price target on Intel from $53.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Citigroup cut their price target on Intel from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Barclays set a $45.00 price target on Intel in a research note on Friday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $41.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, DZ Bank downgraded shares of Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.24.

NASDAQ:INTC traded up $0.76 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $37.73. The stock had a trading volume of 33,862,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,151,988. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.53. Intel has a 12-month low of $36.60 and a 12-month high of $57.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $154.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.60.

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The chip maker reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $18.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.32 billion. Intel had a net margin of 31.68% and a return on equity of 21.67%. The business’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intel will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO David Zinsner bought 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $44.73 per share, with a total value of $246,015.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $393,758.19. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Intel by 1.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 349,634,956 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $17,327,909,000 after buying an additional 5,076,202 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Intel by 3.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 341,450,251 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $16,922,274,000 after buying an additional 10,103,061 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Intel by 1.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 178,991,617 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $8,870,825,000 after buying an additional 1,874,534 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Intel by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 78,100,727 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $4,013,364,000 after buying an additional 1,554,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its stake in Intel by 9.8% during the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 43,253,961 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,143,666,000 after buying an additional 3,852,666 shares in the last quarter. 62.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

