Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS) Stock Price Down 2.5%

Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 2.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $22.56 and last traded at $22.65. Approximately 1,095 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 329,372 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.22.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Sapiens International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Sapiens International from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Sapiens International from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Sapiens International in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sapiens International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.67.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.36.

Sapiens International ( NASDAQ:SPNS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $117.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.21 million. Sapiens International had a return on equity of 16.14% and a net margin of 10.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sapiens International Co. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 17th were given a $0.352 dividend. This represents a $1.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 16th. Sapiens International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 151.61%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SPNS. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Sapiens International by 481.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,444 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 5,335 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sapiens International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $226,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Sapiens International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $226,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sapiens International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $228,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sapiens International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $232,000. 30.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sapiens International Corporation N.V. provides software solutions for the insurance and financial services industries in North America, the European Union, the United Kingdom, Israel, and internationally. The company offers Sapiens CoreSuite and Sapiens IDITSuite for personal, commercial, and specialty lines; and Sapiens CoreSuite, Sapiens UnderwritingPro, Sapiens ApplicationPro, Sapiens IllustrationPro, and Sapiens ConsolidationMaster for life, pension, and annuities.

