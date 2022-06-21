Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $121.08.

SRPT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on Sarepta Therapeutics from $125.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $181.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Sarepta Therapeutics from $77.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th.

SRPT stock opened at $66.97 on Tuesday. Sarepta Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $61.28 and a twelve month high of $101.24. The company has a quick ratio of 5.13, a current ratio of 5.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market cap of $5.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.79 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $71.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.01.

Sarepta Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:SRPT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.35) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $210.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.25 million. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 52.06% and a negative net margin of 46.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 43.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.10) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sarepta Therapeutics will post -4.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $58,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $61,000. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $96,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $117,000. 81.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; and VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping.

