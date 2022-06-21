Sasol (NYSE:SSL) Shares Gap Up to $23.12

Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $23.12, but opened at $24.88. Sasol shares last traded at $24.84, with a volume of 1,867 shares changing hands.
Several analysts recently issued reports on SSL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Sasol from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley cut Sasol from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Sasol in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.
The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.28.
About Sasol (NYSE:SSL)
Sasol Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated chemical and energy company in South Africa. The company operates through Mining, Gas, Fuels, Chemicals Africa, Chemicals America, and Chemicals Eurasia segments. It operates coal mines; and develops and manages upstream interests in oil and gas exploration and production in Mozambique, South Africa, Canada, and Gabon.
