Sasol (NYSE:SSL) Shares Gap Up to $23.12

Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $23.12, but opened at $24.88. Sasol shares last traded at $24.84, with a volume of 1,867 shares changing hands.

Several analysts recently issued reports on SSL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Sasol from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley cut Sasol from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Sasol in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.28.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Sasol during the 4th quarter worth $183,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Sasol by 245.9% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 240,471 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,944,000 after purchasing an additional 170,941 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Sasol by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 320,370 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,036,000 after purchasing an additional 5,011 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Sasol in the 3rd quarter worth about $635,000. Finally, Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd acquired a new position in Sasol in the 4th quarter worth about $532,000. 1.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Sasol (NYSE:SSL)

Sasol Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated chemical and energy company in South Africa. The company operates through Mining, Gas, Fuels, Chemicals Africa, Chemicals America, and Chemicals Eurasia segments. It operates coal mines; and develops and manages upstream interests in oil and gas exploration and production in Mozambique, South Africa, Canada, and Gabon.

