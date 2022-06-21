Savills (LON:SVS) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $1,223.01

Savills plc (LON:SVS – Get Rating) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1,223.01 ($14.98) and traded as low as GBX 987.50 ($12.10). Savills shares last traded at GBX 998.50 ($12.23), with a volume of 65,088 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.15, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,072.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,223.01. The firm has a market cap of £1.44 billion and a PE ratio of 10.01.

In related news, insider Mark Ridley sold 26,830 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,095 ($13.41), for a total value of £293,788.50 ($359,858.53).

Savills plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides real estate services in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Africa, North America, and the Middle East. The company advises on commercial, residential, rural, and leisure properties; and offers corporate finance advisory, investment management, and a range of property-related financial services.

