Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $146.05

Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of €146.05 ($153.74) and traded as low as €114.16 ($120.17). Schneider Electric S.E. shares last traded at €115.78 ($121.87), with a volume of 2,255,469 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a €140.00 ($147.37) target price on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Barclays set a €175.00 ($184.21) price objective on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Berenberg Bank set a €200.00 ($210.53) price target on Schneider Electric S.E. in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €145.00 ($152.63) price objective on Schneider Electric S.E. in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Finally, UBS Group set a €165.00 ($173.68) target price on Schneider Electric S.E. in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €130.61 and a 200-day moving average price of €146.05.

Schneider Electric S.E. provides energy and automation digital solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Energy Management and Industrial Automation. The company offers busway and cable support products, circuit breakers and switches, contactors and protection relays, electrical protection and control products, energy management software solutions, transfer switches, surge protection and power conditioning products, power monitoring and control products, power quality and power factor correction products, pushbuttons, switches, pilot lights and joysticks, software products, and switchboards and enclosures.

