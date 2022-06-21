Science Group (LON:SAG) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $418.52

Science Group plc (LON:SAG – Get Rating) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 418.52 ($5.13) and traded as high as GBX 429.92 ($5.27). Science Group shares last traded at GBX 425 ($5.21), with a volume of 6,823 shares.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 418.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 414.66. The stock has a market cap of £193.42 million and a PE ratio of 19.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.46, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.58.

About Science Group (LON:SAG)

Science Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides science and technology-based consultancy services in the United Kingdom, North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through R&D Consultancy; Regulatory & Compliance; and Frontier Smart Technologies divisions. It offers product and technology development, scientific and regulatory advice, and registration and compliance services to medical, food and beverage, consumer, industrial, chemical, and energy sectors.

