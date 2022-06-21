Science in Sport (LON:SIS) Sets New 52-Week Low at $49.00

Science in Sport plc (LON:SIS – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 49 ($0.60) and last traded at GBX 49.20 ($0.60), with a volume of 90654 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 51.50 ($0.63).

The firm has a market capitalization of £68.43 million and a P/E ratio of -10.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.16. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 59.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 60.76.

About Science in Sport (LON:SIS)

Science in Sport plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets sports nutrition products for professional athletes, sports and fitness enthusiasts, and the active lifestyle community. The company offers energy bars, gels, powders, and shots; hydration products, such as gels, tablets, and powders; recovery products; supplements; and vitamins.

