Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) Reaches New 1-Year High at $38.00

Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $38.00 and last traded at $37.65, with a volume of 37829 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $34.09.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $28.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Scorpio Tankers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $15.50 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Scorpio Tankers in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Clarkson Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Scorpio Tankers in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.81.

Get Scorpio Tankers alerts:

The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.94 and its 200-day moving average is $20.39. The firm has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.01 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Scorpio Tankers ( NYSE:STNG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The shipping company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.31. The business had revenue of $174.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.43 million. Scorpio Tankers had a negative net margin of 44.17% and a negative return on equity of 10.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.05) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Scorpio Tankers Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. Scorpio Tankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -8.58%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in Scorpio Tankers by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 78,737 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 15,306 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Scorpio Tankers by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 421,873 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $7,821,000 after purchasing an additional 38,824 shares during the period. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC lifted its position in Scorpio Tankers by 197.4% during the 4th quarter. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC now owns 150,047 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,922,000 after purchasing an additional 99,600 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Scorpio Tankers during the 3rd quarter valued at about $298,000. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lifted its position in Scorpio Tankers by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 121,291 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after purchasing an additional 24,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

Scorpio Tankers Company Profile (NYSE:STNG)

Scorpio Tankers Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of refined petroleum products in the shipping markets worldwide. As of March 18, 2022, the company's fleet consisted of 124 owned, finance leased, or bareboat chartered-in tankers, including 42 LR2, 6 LR1, 62 MR, and 14 Handymax with a weighted average age of approximately 6.2 years.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Scorpio Tankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scorpio Tankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.