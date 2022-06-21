SeaChange International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAC) Major Shareholder Karen Singer Buys 267,617 Shares

SeaChange International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAC – Get Rating) major shareholder Karen Singer bought 267,617 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.53 per share, for a total transaction of $141,837.01. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 6,335,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,357,673.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

NASDAQ SEAC traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.56. The company had a trading volume of 31,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,691,934. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.15. SeaChange International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.38 and a fifty-two week high of $3.44.

SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 8th. The software maker reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.57 million for the quarter. SeaChange International had a negative net margin of 21.94% and a negative return on equity of 11.32%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SeaChange International during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SeaChange International during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of SeaChange International during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SeaChange International during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of SeaChange International during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors own 22.50% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of SeaChange International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd.

SeaChange International, Inc provides multiscreen, advertising, and premium over the top (OTT) video products and services that facilitate the aggregation, licensing, management, and distribution of video and advertising content worldwide. The company offers video products, including video back-office, a software platform that enables content and service providers to manage, monetize and deliver a seamless viewing experience to subscribers across televisions, personal computers (PCs), tablets, smart phones, and other IP-enabled devices; and media asset management software, which is used to receive, manage and publish video content for viewing on televisions, tablets, PCs and other consumer devices.

