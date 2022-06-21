Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) Price Target Cut to $70.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by research analysts at Barclays from $85.00 to $70.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential downside of 3.70% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $105.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Northland Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $122.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.32.

Get Seagate Technology alerts:

Shares of Seagate Technology stock opened at $72.69 on Tuesday. Seagate Technology has a 1 year low of $70.11 and a 1 year high of $117.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.33, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company has a market capitalization of $15.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.93, a PEG ratio of 7.62 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $81.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.20.

Seagate Technology ( NASDAQ:STX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The data storage provider reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.68 by ($0.03). Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 339.73% and a net margin of 15.40%. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Seagate Technology will post 7.88 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STX. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Seagate Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Seagate Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $318,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Seagate Technology by 14.8% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 53,712 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $4,829,000 after buying an additional 6,916 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in Seagate Technology by 4.7% during the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 4,073 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC lifted its position in Seagate Technology by 31.1% during the first quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 5,240,802 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $517,577,000 after buying an additional 1,242,350 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

Seagate Technology Company Profile (Get Rating)

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers hard disk and solid state drives, including serial advanced technology attachment, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express products; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Seagate Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagate Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.