Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) Given New $208.00 Price Target at Oppenheimer

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) had its target price upped by research analysts at Oppenheimer from $160.00 to $208.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer’s price target points to a potential upside of 25.72% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Seagen from $155.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Seagen from $170.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $157.00 price objective on shares of Seagen in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Seagen in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Seagen presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $164.55.

Get Seagen alerts:

Shares of SGEN stock opened at $165.45 on Tuesday. Seagen has a 1 year low of $105.43 and a 1 year high of $192.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $138.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.53. The firm has a market cap of $30.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.89 and a beta of 0.85.

Seagen ( NASDAQ:SGEN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by $0.24. Seagen had a negative return on equity of 21.86% and a negative net margin of 41.32%. The firm had revenue of $426.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $401.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.67) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 28.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Seagen will post -3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 17,043 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.23, for a total value of $2,628,541.89. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 667,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $103,017,157.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 10,866 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.79, for a total transaction of $1,486,360.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 59,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,079,364.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 52,457 shares of company stock worth $7,335,312. Company insiders own 27.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG grew its position in Seagen by 155.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 154,418 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $26,220,000 after purchasing an additional 93,897 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Seagen by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 27,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,298,000 after acquiring an additional 3,246 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Seagen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $414,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Seagen by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 87,014 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $13,452,000 after acquiring an additional 1,991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Seagen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $417,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

About Seagen (Get Rating)

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company offers ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Seagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.