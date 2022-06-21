SeaSpine Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:SPNE) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of SeaSpine Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:SPNE – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $33.50.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SPNE. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on SeaSpine from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 14th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on SeaSpine from $28.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on SeaSpine from $27.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut SeaSpine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Light Asset Management LLC boosted its position in SeaSpine by 7.7% in the first quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 7,005,788 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $85,190,000 after purchasing an additional 499,750 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SeaSpine during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,874,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of SeaSpine by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,491,536 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,932,000 after buying an additional 75,894 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of SeaSpine by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 921,944 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $11,211,000 after buying an additional 159,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of SeaSpine by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 777,872 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,459,000 after buying an additional 66,362 shares in the last quarter. 73.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SPNE opened at $6.72 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.03. SeaSpine has a twelve month low of $6.49 and a twelve month high of $21.98. The stock has a market cap of $247.30 million, a PE ratio of -4.17 and a beta of 1.29.

SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $50.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.96 million. SeaSpine had a negative return on equity of 20.19% and a negative net margin of 29.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.46) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that SeaSpine will post -1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

SeaSpine Holdings Corporation, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of surgical solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders in the United States and internationally. It offers orthobiologics and spinal implant solutions for the neurosurgeons and orthopedic spine surgeons to perform fusion procedures in the lumbar, thoracic, and cervical spine.

