SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) PT Lowered to $76.00

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by B. Riley from $94.00 to $76.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. B. Riley’s price target points to a potential upside of 72.61% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on SEAS. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on SeaWorld Entertainment in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on SeaWorld Entertainment from $74.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. StockNews.com cut SeaWorld Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 14th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on SeaWorld Entertainment from $74.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on SeaWorld Entertainment in a report on Friday, February 25th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.89.

SEAS stock opened at $44.03 on Tuesday. SeaWorld Entertainment has a 1-year low of $40.76 and a 1-year high of $76.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 183.53, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 2.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.14.

SeaWorld Entertainment ( NYSE:SEAS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.03. SeaWorld Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 690.93% and a net margin of 18.25%. The business had revenue of $270.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $263.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.57) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that SeaWorld Entertainment will post 4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other SeaWorld Entertainment news, insider Elizabeth Gulacsy sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.34, for a total value of $770,070.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 67,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,948,909.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Swanson sold 7,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.86, for a total value of $558,107.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 182,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,308,316.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,458 shares of company stock worth $1,793,474 in the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SEAS. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth $112,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in SeaWorld Entertainment by 7.1% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 136,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,526,000 after purchasing an additional 9,071 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in SeaWorld Entertainment by 13.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 2,176 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in SeaWorld Entertainment during the third quarter valued at about $285,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in SeaWorld Entertainment by 54.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 36,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,993,000 after purchasing an additional 12,697 shares in the last quarter.

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

