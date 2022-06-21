SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) PT Lowered to $76.00

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by B. Riley from $94.00 to $76.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. B. Riley’s price target points to a potential upside of 72.61% from the company’s previous close.
Several other research firms also recently weighed in on SEAS. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on SeaWorld Entertainment in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on SeaWorld Entertainment from $74.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. StockNews.com cut SeaWorld Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 14th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on SeaWorld Entertainment from $74.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on SeaWorld Entertainment in a report on Friday, February 25th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.89.
SEAS stock opened at $44.03 on Tuesday. SeaWorld Entertainment has a 1-year low of $40.76 and a 1-year high of $76.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 183.53, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 2.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.14.
In other SeaWorld Entertainment news, insider Elizabeth Gulacsy sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.34, for a total value of $770,070.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 67,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,948,909.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Swanson sold 7,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.86, for a total value of $558,107.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 182,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,308,316.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,458 shares of company stock worth $1,793,474 in the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SEAS. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth $112,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in SeaWorld Entertainment by 7.1% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 136,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,526,000 after purchasing an additional 9,071 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in SeaWorld Entertainment by 13.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 2,176 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in SeaWorld Entertainment during the third quarter valued at about $285,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in SeaWorld Entertainment by 54.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 36,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,993,000 after purchasing an additional 12,697 shares in the last quarter.
SeaWorld Entertainment Company Profile (Get Rating)
SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SeaWorld Entertainment (SEAS)
- Quest Diagnostic Stock is Ready to Move Higher
- MarketBeat Podcast: How To Navigate The Market Downturn Like A Pro
- Cracks Form In Adobe’s Growth Outlook
- Chewy Stock is Not All Bark and No Bite
- Two High Yields The Insiders Are Buying
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for SeaWorld Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SeaWorld Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.