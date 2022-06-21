Secure Property Development & Investment (LON:SPDI) Stock Price Down 3.8%

Secure Property Development & Investment Plc (LON:SPDI – Get Rating) fell 3.8% on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 6.01 ($0.07) and last traded at GBX 6.01 ($0.07). 2,098 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 57,430 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 6.25 ($0.08).

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 6.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 6.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.16. The firm has a market cap of £7.76 million and a PE ratio of -2.00.

SPDI is a London listed property company focused on Emerging Europe (Romania, Bulgaria, Greece, Serbia) with a growing portfolio of prime commercial properties let to blue chip clients on long leases, which generates high yields and offers significant potential for capital growth thanks to highly favourable macro and regional property market fundamentals.

