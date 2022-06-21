Secure Property Development & Investment (LON:SPDI) Stock Price Down 3.8%

Secure Property Development & Investment Plc (LON:SPDI – Get Rating) fell 3.8% on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 6.01 ($0.07) and last traded at GBX 6.01 ($0.07). 2,098 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 57,430 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 6.25 ($0.08).
The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 6.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 6.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.16. The firm has a market cap of £7.76 million and a PE ratio of -2.00.
About Secure Property Development & Investment (LON:SPDI)
