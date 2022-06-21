SEGRO Plc (OTCMKTS:SEGXF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of SEGRO Plc (OTCMKTS:SEGXF – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $1,200.34.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Cheuvreux lowered SEGRO from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a GBX 1,240 ($15.19) price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on SEGRO from GBX 1,500 ($18.37) to GBX 1,560 ($19.11) in a research note on Friday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered SEGRO from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on SEGRO from GBX 1,450 ($17.76) to GBX 1,585 ($19.41) in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd.

Shares of SEGRO stock opened at $12.10 on Tuesday. SEGRO has a 1 year low of $11.54 and a 1 year high of $19.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81.

SEGRO is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), and a leading owner, manager and developer of modern warehouses and light industrial property. It owns or manages 8.1 million square metres of space (88 million square feet) valued at £13.3 billion serving customers from a wide range of industry sectors.

