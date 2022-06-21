Semafo (TSE:SMF) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Semafo Inc. (TSE:SMF – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$4.84. Semafo shares last traded at C$4.77, with a volume of 940,641 shares trading hands.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$4.77. The company has a market cap of C$1.60 billion and a PE ratio of 34.07.
Semafo Company Profile (TSE:SMF)
