Seneca Foods (NASDAQ:SENEA) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $50.89

Shares of Seneca Foods Co. (NASDAQ:SENEA – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $50.89 and traded as high as $51.79. Seneca Foods shares last traded at $51.26, with a volume of 6,413 shares.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Seneca Foods in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $54.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 3.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $432.74 million, a P/E ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 0.64.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SENEA. Foundry Partners LLC bought a new position in Seneca Foods in the 1st quarter worth about $3,337,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Seneca Foods in the 4th quarter worth about $1,251,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Seneca Foods by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 122,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,872,000 after acquiring an additional 22,614 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Seneca Foods by 96.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 37,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,932,000 after acquiring an additional 18,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invenomic Capital Management LP grew its stake in Seneca Foods by 39.5% in the 4th quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 62,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,995,000 after acquiring an additional 17,675 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.65% of the company’s stock.

About Seneca Foods (NASDAQ:SENEA)

Seneca Foods Corporation provides packaged fruits and vegetables in the United States and internationally. The company offers canned, frozen, and bottled produce; jarred fruit; and snack chips and other food products under the private label, as well as under various national and regional brands that the company owns or licenses, including Seneca, Libby's, Aunt Nellie's, Cherryman, Green Valley, and READ.

