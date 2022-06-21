Seneca Foods (NASDAQ:SENEA) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $50.89

Shares of Seneca Foods Co. (NASDAQ:SENEA – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $50.89 and traded as high as $51.79. Seneca Foods shares last traded at $51.26, with a volume of 6,413 shares.
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Seneca Foods in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.
The business’s fifty day moving average price is $54.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 3.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $432.74 million, a P/E ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 0.64.
About Seneca Foods (NASDAQ:SENEA)
Seneca Foods Corporation provides packaged fruits and vegetables in the United States and internationally. The company offers canned, frozen, and bottled produce; jarred fruit; and snack chips and other food products under the private label, as well as under various national and regional brands that the company owns or licenses, including Seneca, Libby's, Aunt Nellie's, Cherryman, Green Valley, and READ.
