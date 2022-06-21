Serabi Gold (LON:SRB) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $51.30

Serabi Gold plc (LON:SRB – Get Rating) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 51.30 ($0.63) and traded as low as GBX 40 ($0.49). Serabi Gold shares last traded at GBX 40.50 ($0.50), with a volume of 78,440 shares.

The stock has a market capitalization of £30.67 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 3.77. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 43.65 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 51.30.

Serabi Gold plc engages in the evaluation, exploration, and development of gold projects in Brazil. The company also explores for copper deposits. Its flagship property is the Palito mining complex covering an area of approximately 48,846 hectares located in the Tapajos region of northern Brazil. The company also holds interest in the Coringa gold project located in the Tapajos region.

