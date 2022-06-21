Sernova Corp. (CVE:SVA) Director Acquires C$64,500.00 in Stock

Sernova Corp. (CVE:SVA – Get Rating) Director Frank Holler acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$1.29 per share, for a total transaction of C$64,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 583,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$752,499.57.

SVA stock traded up C$0.09 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$1.57. 121,355 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 288,358. Sernova Corp. has a 12 month low of C$1.16 and a 12 month high of C$2.22. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$1.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$1.52. The company has a market capitalization of C$432.57 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 13.59 and a current ratio of 13.76.

Sernova (CVE:SVA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C($0.01). As a group, research analysts forecast that Sernova Corp. will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

Sernova Corp. operates as a clinical-stage regenerative medicine therapeutics company in Canada. The company focuses on the development and commercialization of regenerative medicine therapeutics, including its proprietary Cell Pouch and associated technologies consisting of therapeutic cells and local cellular immune protection.

