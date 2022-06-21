Seven & i (OTCMKTS:SVNDY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $18.75

Seven & i Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SVNDY – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $18.75 and last traded at $18.91, with a volume of 223997 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.10.
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group cut Seven & i from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th.
The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $33.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.92 and a beta of 0.13. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.48.
About Seven & i (OTCMKTS:SVNDY)
Seven & i Holdings Co, Ltd. engages in retail, food, financial, and IT businesses in Japan, North America, and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Domestic Convenience Store operations, Overseas Convenience Store Operations, Superstore Operations, Department Store Operations, Financial Services, Specialty Stores Operations, and Others.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Seven & i (SVNDY)
- ABM Industries, A Clean Play For Dirty Economic Times
- Should Silver Stocks Be A Part Of Your Portfolio?
- This Still Isn’t A Buyable Bottom For Stocks
- Dividend-Paying Midstream Oil Companies That Could Help You The Mitigate Market Volatility
- Two Defensive Stocks To Get Aggressive With
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Seven & i Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seven & i and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.