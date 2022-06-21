Severn Trent (LON:SVT) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2,946.04

Shares of Severn Trent Plc (LON:SVT – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,946.04 ($36.09) and traded as low as GBX 2,784 ($34.10). Severn Trent shares last traded at GBX 2,794 ($34.22), with a volume of 467,808 shares changing hands.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 2,950 ($36.13) price target on shares of Severn Trent in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,300 ($40.42) price target on shares of Severn Trent in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 2,950 ($36.13) target price on shares of Severn Trent in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd.
The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 535.70. The company has a market capitalization of £7.02 billion and a P/E ratio of -79.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 3,011.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 2,946.04.
About Severn Trent (LON:SVT)
Severn Trent Plc operates as a water and sewerage company in England and Wales. It operates in two segments, Regulated Water and Waste Water, and Business Services. The Regulated Water and Waste Water segment offers water and waste water services to approximately 4.6 million households and businesses in the Midlands and Wales.
Featured Stories
- What To Buy Before The Q2 Earnings Season Kicks Off
- Target Is The Most Downgraded Stock You Can Buy Now
- Ride Out The Recession With These Dividend Kings
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/13 – 6/17
- eBay’s Long Term Fundamentals Are Intact If You Can Stomach Short Term Volatility
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Severn Trent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Severn Trent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.