Severn Trent (LON:SVT) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2,946.04

Shares of Severn Trent Plc (LON:SVT – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,946.04 ($36.09) and traded as low as GBX 2,784 ($34.10). Severn Trent shares last traded at GBX 2,794 ($34.22), with a volume of 467,808 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 2,950 ($36.13) price target on shares of Severn Trent in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,300 ($40.42) price target on shares of Severn Trent in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 2,950 ($36.13) target price on shares of Severn Trent in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd.

The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 535.70. The company has a market capitalization of £7.02 billion and a P/E ratio of -79.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 3,011.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 2,946.04.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of GBX 61.28 ($0.75) per share. This is a positive change from Severn Trent’s previous dividend of $40.86. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.95%. Severn Trent’s payout ratio is -2.89%.

Severn Trent Plc operates as a water and sewerage company in England and Wales. It operates in two segments, Regulated Water and Waste Water, and Business Services. The Regulated Water and Waste Water segment offers water and waste water services to approximately 4.6 million households and businesses in the Midlands and Wales.

