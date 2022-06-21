Severn Trent (OTCMKTS:SVTRF) Stock Price Down 2%

Severn Trent Plc (OTCMKTS:SVTRF – Get Rating) dropped 2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $37.68 and last traded at $37.68. Approximately 289 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 2,633 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.45.
The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.50.
Severn Trent Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SVTRF)
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Severn Trent (SVTRF)
- Ride Out The Recession With These Dividend Kings
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/13 – 6/17
- eBay’s Long Term Fundamentals Are Intact If You Can Stomach Short Term Volatility
- Honda’s Stock Continues To Fly Under The Radar
- Vuzix Stock Stays Optimistic
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Severn Trent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Severn Trent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.