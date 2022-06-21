Severn Trent (OTCMKTS:SVTRF) Stock Price Down 2%

Severn Trent Plc (OTCMKTS:SVTRF – Get Rating) dropped 2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $37.68 and last traded at $37.68. Approximately 289 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 2,633 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.45.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.50.

Severn Trent Plc operates as a water and sewerage company in England and Wales. It operates in two segments, Regulated Water and Waste Water, and Business Services. The Regulated Water and Waste Water segment offers water and waste water services to approximately 4.6 million households and businesses in the Midlands and Wales.

