SharpLink Gaming (NASDAQ:SBET) Trading 1.2% Higher

SharpLink Gaming Ltd. (NASDAQ:SBET – Get Rating) traded up 1.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.85 and last traded at $0.85. 400 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 224,007 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.84.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.52.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SBET. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in SharpLink Gaming in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in SharpLink Gaming in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $340,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in SharpLink Gaming by 1,000.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 288,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,000 after acquiring an additional 262,100 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in SharpLink Gaming in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in SharpLink Gaming in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

SharpLink Gaming Ltd. operates as an online technology company that connects sports fans, leagues, and sports websites to sports betting and iGaming content. It operates through Affiliate Marketing Services – United States, Sports Gaming Client Services, Enterprise Telecom Expense Management, and Affiliate Marketing Services – International segments.

