SharpLink Gaming (NASDAQ:SBET) Trading 1.2% Higher

Posted by on Jun 21st, 2022

SharpLink Gaming Ltd. (NASDAQ:SBETGet Rating) traded up 1.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.85 and last traded at $0.85. 400 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 224,007 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.84.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.52.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SBET. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in SharpLink Gaming in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in SharpLink Gaming in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $340,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in SharpLink Gaming by 1,000.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 288,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,000 after acquiring an additional 262,100 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in SharpLink Gaming in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in SharpLink Gaming in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

About SharpLink Gaming (NASDAQ:SBET)

SharpLink Gaming Ltd. operates as an online technology company that connects sports fans, leagues, and sports websites to sports betting and iGaming content. It operates through Affiliate Marketing Services – United States, Sports Gaming Client Services, Enterprise Telecom Expense Management, and Affiliate Marketing Services – International segments.

