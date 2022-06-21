SharpLink Gaming (NASDAQ:SBET) Trading Up 1.2%

SharpLink Gaming Ltd. (NASDAQ:SBET – Get Rating)’s share price was up 1.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.85 and last traded at $0.85. Approximately 400 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 224,007 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.84.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.52.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SBET. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in SharpLink Gaming in the third quarter valued at about $118,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in SharpLink Gaming in the third quarter valued at about $340,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in SharpLink Gaming by 1,000.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 288,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,000 after purchasing an additional 262,100 shares during the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in SharpLink Gaming in the first quarter valued at about $96,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in SharpLink Gaming in the first quarter valued at about $126,000. Institutional investors own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

SharpLink Gaming Ltd. operates as an online technology company that connects sports fans, leagues, and sports websites to sports betting and iGaming content. It operates through Affiliate Marketing Services – United States, Sports Gaming Client Services, Enterprise Telecom Expense Management, and Affiliate Marketing Services – International segments.

