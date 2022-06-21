SharpLink Gaming (NASDAQ:SBET) Trading Up 1.2%

SharpLink Gaming Ltd. (NASDAQ:SBETGet Rating)’s share price was up 1.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.85 and last traded at $0.85. Approximately 400 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 224,007 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.84.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.52.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SBET. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in SharpLink Gaming in the third quarter valued at about $118,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in SharpLink Gaming in the third quarter valued at about $340,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in SharpLink Gaming by 1,000.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 288,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,000 after purchasing an additional 262,100 shares during the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in SharpLink Gaming in the first quarter valued at about $96,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in SharpLink Gaming in the first quarter valued at about $126,000. Institutional investors own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

About SharpLink Gaming (NASDAQ:SBET)

SharpLink Gaming Ltd. operates as an online technology company that connects sports fans, leagues, and sports websites to sports betting and iGaming content. It operates through Affiliate Marketing Services – United States, Sports Gaming Client Services, Enterprise Telecom Expense Management, and Affiliate Marketing Services – International segments.

