Shattuck Labs (NASDAQ:STTK) and UroGen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN) Financial Comparison

Shattuck Labs (NASDAQ:STTK) and UroGen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Shattuck Labs and UroGen Pharma’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Shattuck Labs N/A -21.79% -19.17% UroGen Pharma -209.30% -572.49% -78.96%

Shattuck Labs has a beta of 2.49, suggesting that its share price is 149% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, UroGen Pharma has a beta of 1.43, suggesting that its share price is 43% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

62.2% of Shattuck Labs shares are held by institutional investors. 18.7% of Shattuck Labs shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.8% of UroGen Pharma shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Shattuck Labs and UroGen Pharma, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Shattuck Labs 0 0 3 0 3.00 UroGen Pharma 0 1 2 0 2.67

Shattuck Labs currently has a consensus target price of $24.00, indicating a potential upside of 607.96%. UroGen Pharma has a consensus target price of $19.00, indicating a potential upside of 173.78%. Given Shattuck Labs’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Shattuck Labs is more favorable than UroGen Pharma.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Shattuck Labs and UroGen Pharma’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Shattuck Labs $30.02 million 4.79 -$44.97 million ($1.37) -2.47 UroGen Pharma $48.04 million 3.02 -$110.82 million ($5.04) -1.38

Shattuck Labs has higher earnings, but lower revenue than UroGen Pharma. Shattuck Labs is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than UroGen Pharma, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Shattuck Labs beats UroGen Pharma on 12 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Shattuck Labs Company Profile (Get Rating)

Shattuck Labs, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune disease in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SL-172154, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian, fallopian tube, and peritoneal cancers. It also develops SL-279252 that is in Phase 1 clinical trial in patients with advanced solid tumors and lymphoma. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

UroGen Pharma Company Profile (Get Rating)

UroGen Pharma Ltd., a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization novel solutions for specialty cancers and urothelial diseases. It offers RTGel, a polymeric biocompatible and reverse thermal gelation hydrogel to improve therapeutic profiles of existing drugs; and Jelmyto for pyelocalyceal solution. The company's lead product candidate is UGN-102, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of several forms of non-muscle invasive urothelial cancer that include low-grade upper tract urothelial carcinoma and low-grade non-muscle invasive bladder cancer. It is also developing UGN-301 for the treatment of high-grade non-muscle invasive bladder cancer. The company has a license agreement with Allergan Pharmaceuticals International Limited for developing and commercializing pharmaceutical products that contain RTGel and clostridial toxins; Agenus Inc. to develop, make, use, sell, import, and commercialize products of Agenus for the treatment of cancers of the urinary tract via intravesical delivery; and strategic research collaboration with MD Anderson to advance investigational treatment for high-grade bladder cancer. UroGen Pharma Ltd. was incorporated in 2004 and is based in Princeton, New Jersey.

