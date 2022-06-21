Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR – Get Rating) (TSE:SJR.B) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $40.50.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SJR shares. National Bank Financial raised Shaw Communications from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Shaw Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised Shaw Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised Shaw Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SJR. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Shaw Communications by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 569,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,526,000 after purchasing an additional 9,807 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Shaw Communications in the 3rd quarter worth $989,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Shaw Communications by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 44,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,303,000 after buying an additional 8,385 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP increased its stake in Shaw Communications by 80.0% in the 3rd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,657,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Shaw Communications by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 57,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,759,000 after buying an additional 8,960 shares in the last quarter. 56.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SJR stock opened at $26.63 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.70 billion, a PE ratio of 16.85 and a beta of 0.66. Shaw Communications has a 12-month low of $25.63 and a 12-month high of $31.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.49.

Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR – Get Rating) (TSE:SJR.B) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 13th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Shaw Communications had a net margin of 18.19% and a return on equity of 16.57%. The business’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Shaw Communications will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 28th. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th will be issued a $0.0767 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. Shaw Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.49%.

Shaw Communications Inc operates as a connectivity company in North America. The company operates through Wireline and Wireless segments. The company's Wireline segment provides cable telecommunications services, including video, Internet, WiFi, phone, satellite video, and data networking through a national fibre-optic backbone network to Canadian consumers, North American businesses, and public-sector entities.

