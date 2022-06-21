Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR) Shares Gap Up to $26.63

Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR – Get Rating) (TSE:SJR.B) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $26.63, but opened at $28.54. Shaw Communications shares last traded at $28.71, with a volume of 10,645 shares traded.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SJR. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Shaw Communications from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Shaw Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Shaw Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Shaw Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.50.

The firm has a market capitalization of $13.75 billion, a PE ratio of 16.85 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.49.

Shaw Communications ( NYSE:SJR Get Rating ) (TSE:SJR.B) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Shaw Communications had a net margin of 18.19% and a return on equity of 16.57%. Shaw Communications’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Shaw Communications Inc. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0767 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. Shaw Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.49%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SJR. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Shaw Communications by 2,771.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,635,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,921,000 after purchasing an additional 5,439,058 shares in the last quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. increased its stake in shares of Shaw Communications by 2,114.5% in the 1st quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. now owns 5,300,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,567,000 after purchasing an additional 5,060,665 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Shaw Communications in the 4th quarter worth $135,806,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Shaw Communications by 81.2% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 8,443,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,295,000 after purchasing an additional 3,783,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Shaw Communications by 47.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,381,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,205,000 after purchasing an additional 2,999,641 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.04% of the company’s stock.

Shaw Communications Inc operates as a connectivity company in North America. The company operates through Wireline and Wireless segments. The company's Wireline segment provides cable telecommunications services, including video, Internet, WiFi, phone, satellite video, and data networking through a national fibre-optic backbone network to Canadian consumers, North American businesses, and public-sector entities.

