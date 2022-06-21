Shaw Communications (TSE:SJR.B) Upgraded at Canaccord Genuity Group

Shaw Communications (TSE:SJR.B – Get Rating) (NYSE:SJR) was upgraded by Canaccord Genuity Group to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a C$40.50 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 9.46% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. CIBC downgraded Shaw Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. National Bankshares upgraded Shaw Communications from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$40.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$40.30.

Shaw Communications stock traded down C$0.34 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$37.00. The stock had a trading volume of 786,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,931,011. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.28, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Shaw Communications has a 1-year low of C$33.42 and a 1-year high of C$39.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$36.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$37.49. The stock has a market capitalization of C$18.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.64.

Shaw Communications Inc operates as a connectivity company in North America. The company operates through Wireline and Wireless segments. The Wireline segment provides broadband Internet, Shaw Go WiFi, video, and digital phone services to residential customers; and Internet, data, WiFi, digital phone, and video services to business customers.

