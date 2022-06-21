Shell (LON:SHEL) Given a GBX 3,000 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Shell (LON:SHEL – Get Rating) received a GBX 3,000 ($36.75) price target from equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 39.53% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 3,000 ($36.75) target price on Shell in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 2,975 ($36.44) target price on Shell in a research note on Monday, June 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 2,850 ($34.91) price objective on Shell in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 2,045 ($25.05) target price on shares of Shell in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 3,000 ($36.75) target price on shares of Shell in a report on Thursday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,716.55 ($33.27).

Get Shell alerts:

Shares of LON:SHEL traded up GBX 39.63 ($0.49) on Tuesday, reaching GBX 2,150.13 ($26.34). 13,361,303 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,246,651. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 2,272.37. Shell has a 52 week low of GBX 1,833.40 ($22.46) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,459.24 ($30.12). The stock has a market capitalization of £159.87 billion and a PE ratio of 9.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.93, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Shell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.