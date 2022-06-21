Shell (NYSE:SHEL) Shares Gap Up to $49.93

Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $49.93, but opened at $53.00. Shell shares last traded at $52.45, with a volume of 41,292 shares.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SHEL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Shell from GBX 2,700 ($33.07) to GBX 2,850 ($34.91) in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Shell in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Shell from GBX 2,570 ($31.48) to GBX 2,860 ($35.03) in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Shell from GBX 2,038 ($24.96) to GBX 2,551 ($31.25) in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Shell from GBX 2,450 ($30.01) to GBX 2,550 ($31.23) in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,574.43.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $201.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $56.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.49.

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The energy company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.26. Shell had a return on equity of 14.54% and a net margin of 7.27%. The business had revenue of $83.16 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Shell plc will post 9.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a boost from Shell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%. Shell’s payout ratio is presently 35.84%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SHEL. Lee Financial Co bought a new stake in shares of Shell in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Shell during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shell in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shell in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new stake in Shell during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. 11.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

