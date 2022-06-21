Shin-Etsu Chemical (OTCMKTS:SHECY) Sets New 52-Week Low at $28.40

Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHECY – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $28.40 and last traded at $28.71, with a volume of 337728 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $30.17.
Separately, Mizuho upgraded shares of Shin-Etsu Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th.
The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.23. The company has a market capitalization of $47.85 billion, a PE ratio of 11.30 and a beta of 1.02.
Shin-Etsu Chemical Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SHECY)
Shin-Etsu Chemical Co, Ltd. engages in the polyvinyl chloride (PVC)/chlor-alkali, semiconductor silicon, silicones, electronics and functional materials, specialty chemicals, processing, and trading and specialized businesses worldwide. It offers PVC for use in PVC pipes, plastic greenhouses, electric wire coating materials, PVC-framed windows, and siding materials; caustic soda for use in alumina, paper and pulp, cathode materials, and super-absorbent polymers; and sodium hypochlorite.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Shin-Etsu Chemical (SHECY)
- Should Silver Stocks Be A Part Of Your Portfolio?
- This Still Isn’t A Buyable Bottom For Stocks
- ABM Industries, A Clean Play For Dirty Economic Times
- Don’t Get Too Bullish On Lennar Even Though It’s A Good Buy
- Dividend-Paying Midstream Oil Companies That Could Help You The Mitigate Market Volatility
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Shin-Etsu Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shin-Etsu Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.