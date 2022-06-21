Shin-Etsu Chemical (OTCMKTS:SHECY) Sets New 52-Week Low at $28.40

Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHECY – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $28.40 and last traded at $28.71, with a volume of 337728 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $30.17.

Separately, Mizuho upgraded shares of Shin-Etsu Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.23. The company has a market capitalization of $47.85 billion, a PE ratio of 11.30 and a beta of 1.02.

Shin-Etsu Chemical ( OTCMKTS:SHECY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter. Shin-Etsu Chemical had a net margin of 24.09% and a return on equity of 15.46%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd. will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shin-Etsu Chemical Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SHECY)

Shin-Etsu Chemical Co, Ltd. engages in the polyvinyl chloride (PVC)/chlor-alkali, semiconductor silicon, silicones, electronics and functional materials, specialty chemicals, processing, and trading and specialized businesses worldwide. It offers PVC for use in PVC pipes, plastic greenhouses, electric wire coating materials, PVC-framed windows, and siding materials; caustic soda for use in alumina, paper and pulp, cathode materials, and super-absorbent polymers; and sodium hypochlorite.

