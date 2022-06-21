Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) Price Target Increased to $22.00 by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on SHLS. Colliers Securities reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Shoals Technologies Group in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Shoals Technologies Group to $15.00 and set a na rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Shoals Technologies Group to $40.00 and set a na rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Shoals Technologies Group from $31.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Shoals Technologies Group to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $25.31.

NASDAQ SHLS opened at $19.57 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of 391.40 and a beta of 2.60. Shoals Technologies Group has a twelve month low of $9.58 and a twelve month high of $37.61. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.40.

Shoals Technologies Group ( NASDAQ:SHLS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $67.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.97 million. Shoals Technologies Group had a negative return on equity of 179.10% and a net margin of 3.33%. The company’s revenue was up 49.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Shoals Technologies Group will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ty P. Daul purchased 5,500 shares of Shoals Technologies Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.60 per share, with a total value of $96,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $503,201.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Mehgan Peetz sold 4,940 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.17, for a total value of $74,939.80. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 84,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,286,552.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SHLS. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Shoals Technologies Group by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,878,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,045,000 after buying an additional 1,455,903 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Shoals Technologies Group by 0.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,063,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,365,000 after buying an additional 55,184 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Shoals Technologies Group by 20.5% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,867,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,832,000 after buying an additional 658,948 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in Shoals Technologies Group by 107.7% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,466,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,071,000 after buying an additional 1,797,637 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Shoals Technologies Group by 90.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,403,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,950,000 after buying an additional 1,140,800 shares during the period. 67.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions for solar energy projects in the United States. It produces EBOS components, including cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, disconnects, recombiners, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, splice boxes, wire management solutions, and IV curve benchmarking devices.

