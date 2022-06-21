Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Price Target Lowered to $360.00 at Barclays

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) had its price objective cut by Barclays from $460.00 to $360.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 13.60% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on SHOP. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on Shopify from $660.00 to $460.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Shopify from $840.00 to $500.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 6th. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on Shopify from $1,000.00 to $750.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Shopify from $1,000.00 to $630.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Shopify from $534.00 to $432.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $915.29.

Get Shopify alerts:

Shopify stock opened at $316.89 on Tuesday. Shopify has a 52 week low of $297.64 and a 52 week high of $1,762.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 11.84 and a current ratio of 11.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 253.51 and a beta of 1.82. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $406.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $749.70.

Shopify shares are going to split on the morning of Wednesday, June 29th. The 10-1 split was announced on Monday, April 11th. The newly issued shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Tuesday, June 28th.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The software maker reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.31). Shopify had a return on equity of 1.94% and a net margin of 3.77%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Shopify will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SHOP. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in Shopify by 86,911.9% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,238,179 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $836,959,000 after acquiring an additional 1,236,756 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Shopify during the 4th quarter worth about $1,578,341,000. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of Shopify by 43.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,012,007 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,036,179,000 after purchasing an additional 906,250 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Shopify by 51.7% during the 1st quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 2,127,581 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,438,160,000 after purchasing an additional 724,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Shopify by 101.5% in the 1st quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 1,146,154 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $775,818,000 after acquiring an additional 577,264 shares during the last quarter. 62.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shopify Company Profile (Get Rating)

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.