Shore Capital Reaffirms House Stock Rating for Jacobs Engineering Group (LON:J)

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from GBX 285 ($3.49) to GBX 230 ($2.82) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Jacobs Engineering Group from GBX 285 ($3.49) to GBX 306 ($3.75) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 400 ($4.90) price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 300 ($3.67) price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a research note on Monday, May 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 311 ($3.81).

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc is challenging today to reinvent tomorrow by solving the world’s most critical problems for thriving cities, resilient environments, mission-critical outcomes, operational advancement, scientific discovery and cutting-edge manufacturing, turning abstract ideas into realities that transform the world for good.

