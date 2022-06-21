Sigma Labs (NASDAQ:SGLB) Stock Price Up 1.9%

Sigma Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGLB – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 1.9% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1.06 and last traded at $1.05. 84 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 57,816 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.03.

Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their price target on Sigma Labs from $4.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.91. The firm has a market cap of $11.02 million, a P/E ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 1.36.

Sigma Labs ( NASDAQ:SGLB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $0.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.85 million. Sigma Labs had a negative net margin of 718.15% and a negative return on equity of 65.00%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.09) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Sigma Labs, Inc. will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SGLB. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Sigma Labs during the first quarter valued at about $101,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Sigma Labs during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sigma Labs by 29.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 107,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 24,802 shares during the period. 12.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sigma Labs Company Profile (NASDAQ:SGLB)

Sigma Labs, Inc, a software company, provides in-process quality assurance software to the additive manufacturing industry. It offers PrintRite3D, an integrated hardware and software edge computing platform that combines inspection, feedback, data collection, and critical analysis. The company also provides PrintRite3D Direct Energy Deposition for metal parts and PrintRite3D Selective Laser Sintering, for polymer materials.

