Sigma Lithium (OTCMKTS:SGMLF) Trading Up 0.4%

Sigma Lithium Corporation (OTCMKTS:SGMLF – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $8.11 and last traded at $8.00. Approximately 2,800 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 7,771 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.97.
The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.99.
About Sigma Lithium (OTCMKTS:SGMLF)
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sigma Lithium (SGMLF)
- Ride Out The Recession With These Dividend Kings
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/13 – 6/17
- eBay’s Long Term Fundamentals Are Intact If You Can Stomach Short Term Volatility
- Honda’s Stock Continues To Fly Under The Radar
- Vuzix Stock Stays Optimistic
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Sigma Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sigma Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.