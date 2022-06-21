SIGNA Sports United (NYSE:SSU) Shares Gap Up to $5.50

Posted by on Jun 21st, 2022

SIGNA Sports United (NYSE:SSUGet Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.50, but opened at $5.99. SIGNA Sports United shares last traded at $5.92, with a volume of 20 shares traded.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.05.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new stake in SIGNA Sports United in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $823,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SIGNA Sports United during the fourth quarter worth $165,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SIGNA Sports United during the fourth quarter worth $64,000. SB Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of SIGNA Sports United during the fourth quarter worth $42,400,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in shares of SIGNA Sports United during the fourth quarter worth $5,082,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.15% of the company’s stock.

SIGNA Sports United Company Profile (NYSE:SSU)

SIGNA Sports United N.V. operates online sports web shops in the European Union, Switzerland, Norway, the United Kingdom, and the United States. Its product categories include bike, tennis/racket sports, outdoor, and team sports and athleisure. The company is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

