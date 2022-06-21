SIGNA Sports United (NYSE:SSU) Shares Gap Up to $5.50

SIGNA Sports United (NYSE:SSU – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.50, but opened at $5.99. SIGNA Sports United shares last traded at $5.92, with a volume of 20 shares traded.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.05.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new stake in SIGNA Sports United in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $823,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SIGNA Sports United during the fourth quarter worth $165,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SIGNA Sports United during the fourth quarter worth $64,000. SB Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of SIGNA Sports United during the fourth quarter worth $42,400,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in shares of SIGNA Sports United during the fourth quarter worth $5,082,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.15% of the company’s stock.

SIGNA Sports United N.V. operates online sports web shops in the European Union, Switzerland, Norway, the United Kingdom, and the United States. Its product categories include bike, tennis/racket sports, outdoor, and team sports and athleisure. The company is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

