SilverSun Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNT) Shares Up 1.7%

SilverSun Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNT – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 1.7% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $2.51 and last traded at $2.45. 251 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 165,189 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.41.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of SilverSun Technologies from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st.

The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.38. The company has a market cap of $12.58 million, a P/E ratio of -22.27 and a beta of 1.40.

SilverSun Technologies ( NASDAQ:SSNT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. SilverSun Technologies had a negative return on equity of 5.21% and a negative net margin of 1.27%. The firm had revenue of $10.48 million during the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SSNT. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of SilverSun Technologies by 556.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 3,720 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of SilverSun Technologies by 165.5% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 87,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 54,282 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SilverSun Technologies by 10.2% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 78,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 7,244 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SilverSun Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in shares of SilverSun Technologies by 123.9% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 23,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 12,886 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.24% of the company’s stock.

SilverSun Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:SSNT)

SilverSun Technologies, Inc operates as a business application, technology, and consulting company in the United States. The company provides solutions for accounting and business management, financial reporting, managed services, enterprise resource planning, human capital management, warehouse management systems, customer relationship management, and business intelligence.

