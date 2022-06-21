Sirius XM Canada (TSE:XSR) Shares Down 0.2%

Sirius XM Canada Holdings Inc. (TSE:XSR – Get Rating)’s share price fell 0.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$4.49 and last traded at C$4.49. 149,500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 117% from the average session volume of 68,908 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.50.
The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$4.49.
Sirius XM Canada Company Profile (TSE:XSR)
Read More
- Ride Out The Recession With These Dividend Kings
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/13 – 6/17
- eBay’s Long Term Fundamentals Are Intact If You Can Stomach Short Term Volatility
- Honda’s Stock Continues To Fly Under The Radar
- Vuzix Stock Stays Optimistic
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Sirius XM Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sirius XM Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.