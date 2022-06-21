Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) Downgraded by B. Riley

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at B. Riley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SIX. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Six Flags Entertainment in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $46.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $57.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Six Flags Entertainment in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $51.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Six Flags Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.89.

Shares of NYSE:SIX opened at $21.98 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 12.01 and a beta of 2.24. Six Flags Entertainment has a 1 year low of $19.91 and a 1 year high of $47.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $32.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.32.

Six Flags Entertainment ( NYSE:SIX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.07) by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $138.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.26 million. Six Flags Entertainment had a net margin of 10.31% and a negative return on equity of 15.34%. Six Flags Entertainment’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.12) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Six Flags Entertainment will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Six Flags Entertainment news, CFO Gary Mick bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.01 per share, with a total value of $27,010.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $720,491.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Rehan Jaffer bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.84 per share, for a total transaction of $1,492,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 9,425,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $281,242,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 553,325 shares of company stock valued at $16,049,162 in the last ninety days. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SIX. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Six Flags Entertainment during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Six Flags Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in Six Flags Entertainment by 58.5% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in Six Flags Entertainment by 464.1% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Six Flags Entertainment by 58.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. 88.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and waterparks under the Six Flags name. Its parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. The company also sells food, beverages, merchandise, and other products and services within its parks.

