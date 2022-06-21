Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) Shares Down 3.6%

Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 3.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $21.16 and last traded at $21.18. Approximately 72,743 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 2,576,087 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.98.

SIX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Six Flags Entertainment from $46.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $57.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. B. Riley downgraded shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Six Flags Entertainment in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Six Flags Entertainment in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Six Flags Entertainment has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.44.

Get Six Flags Entertainment alerts:

The company’s 50 day moving average is $32.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.32. The firm has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.01 and a beta of 2.24.

Six Flags Entertainment ( NYSE:SIX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.07) by $0.31. Six Flags Entertainment had a net margin of 10.31% and a negative return on equity of 15.34%. The business had revenue of $138.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.12) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 68.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Six Flags Entertainment Co. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Six Flags Entertainment news, CFO Gary Mick purchased 1,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.82 per share, for a total transaction of $31,561.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at $714,600. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Arik W. Ruchim purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.78 per share, with a total value of $744,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 9,375,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $279,187,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 553,325 shares of company stock valued at $16,049,162. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SIX. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 26.8% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 26,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,161,000 after buying an additional 5,681 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 24.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 557,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,150,000 after buying an additional 109,682 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 14.2% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 17,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $761,000 after buying an additional 2,219 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment during the third quarter worth approximately $176,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 94.7% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 226,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,641,000 after buying an additional 110,349 shares in the last quarter. 88.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX)

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and waterparks under the Six Flags name. Its parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. The company also sells food, beverages, merchandise, and other products and services within its parks.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Six Flags Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Six Flags Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.