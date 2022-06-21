Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-five analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $173.55.

A number of research analysts have commented on SWKS shares. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $175.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $160.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th.

In other Skyworks Solutions news, CEO Liam Griffin sold 10,000 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $1,400,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SWKS. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 9,090 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 421,994 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $56,243,000 after acquiring an additional 51,980 shares in the last quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 34.8% in the first quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,250 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the period. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY increased its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 7.2% during the first quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 66,725 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $8,894,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new position in Skyworks Solutions in the first quarter worth about $220,000. 72.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SWKS opened at $90.16 on Tuesday. Skyworks Solutions has a 52-week low of $88.76 and a 52-week high of $197.62. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $130.24. The company has a market capitalization of $14.51 billion, a PE ratio of 10.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.13.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 25.98% and a return on equity of 30.60%. Skyworks Solutions’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.03 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions will post 9.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 24th were given a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 23rd. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.22%.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

