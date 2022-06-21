Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) Price Target Lowered to $150.00 at Mizuho

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by investment analysts at Mizuho from $170.00 to $150.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Mizuho’s price target indicates a potential upside of 66.37% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on SWKS. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $145.00 to $133.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Benchmark lowered their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $190.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $225.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Skyworks Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $172.64.

NASDAQ SWKS opened at $90.16 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $107.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $130.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 2.65. Skyworks Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $88.76 and a fifty-two week high of $197.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.51 billion, a PE ratio of 10.96, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.13.

Skyworks Solutions ( NASDAQ:SWKS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 25.98% and a return on equity of 30.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.03 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions will post 9.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Liam Griffin sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $1,400,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Carroll Investors Inc bought a new position in Skyworks Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. boosted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 1,750.0% in the 1st quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 185 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 108.7% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 192 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Skyworks Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 1,845.5% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 214 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. 72.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

