SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $23.00.

A number of analysts have issued reports on SLM shares. StockNews.com started coverage on SLM in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stephens lowered SLM from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $24.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on SLM from $26.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SLM. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of SLM during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of SLM during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of SLM by 600.0% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,625 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 2,250 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of SLM during the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of SLM by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 6,711 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 1,226 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SLM opened at $15.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. SLM has a 52 week low of $14.60 and a 52 week high of $21.40.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $375.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $375.59 million. SLM had a net margin of 31.67% and a return on equity of 34.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.77 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that SLM will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. SLM’s payout ratio is presently 20.28%.

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; and omnibus accounts, as well as credit card loans.

