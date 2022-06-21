SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.40.

Several brokerages recently commented on SLRC. Maxim Group began coverage on SLR Investment in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com upgraded SLR Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. TheStreet lowered SLR Investment from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Hovde Group dropped their price objective on SLR Investment to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on SLR Investment from $17.25 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th.

SLRC opened at $14.43 on Tuesday. SLR Investment has a 1-year low of $14.05 and a 1-year high of $20.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $790.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.35 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.06 and a 200-day moving average of $17.50.

SLR Investment ( NASDAQ:SLRC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $33.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.95 million. SLR Investment had a return on equity of 7.11% and a net margin of 28.96%. Equities analysts predict that SLR Investment will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 23rd will be paid a $0.137 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 22nd. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.39%. SLR Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 174.47%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SLR Investment in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in SLR Investment in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in SLR Investment in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in SLR Investment in the third quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, City State Bank bought a new position in SLR Investment in the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000.

SLR Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in secured debt (first lien unitranche and second lien), subordinated (unsecured) debt, minority equity, leveraged buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, general refinancing, growth capital and strategic income-oriented control equity investments in leveraged middle market companies.

