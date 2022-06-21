Small Pharma (CVE:DMT) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.13

Small Pharma Inc. (CVE:DMT – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.13 and last traded at C$0.12, with a volume of 3960 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.17 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.23. The company has a market cap of C$38.46 million and a P/E ratio of -1.69.
Small Pharma Company Profile (CVE:DMT)
