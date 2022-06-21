Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of -$0.67–$0.59 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -$0.66. The company issued revenue guidance of $756.00 million-$761.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $752.60 million. Smartsheet also updated its Q2 2023 guidance to -$0.21–$0.19 EPS.

SMAR opened at $28.27 on Tuesday. Smartsheet has a 1-year low of $27.05 and a 1-year high of $85.65. The company’s 50 day moving average is $41.11 and its 200-day moving average is $53.82.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 7th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.01. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 33.96% and a negative return on equity of 36.73%. The company had revenue of $168.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.28) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 43.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Smartsheet will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SMAR. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Smartsheet from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Smartsheet from $50.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Smartsheet from $75.00 to $68.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Smartsheet from $80.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Smartsheet from $75.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $58.93.

In other Smartsheet news, Director Geoffrey T. Barker sold 1,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $56,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 315,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,756,550. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CRO Michael Arntz sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.61, for a total transaction of $116,781.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 9,607 shares in the company, valued at $534,245.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 23,703 shares of company stock worth $1,301,076. 4.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Smartsheet by 56.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 20,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after acquiring an additional 7,598 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 51.0% in the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 4,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 1,567 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 28,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,203,000 after buying an additional 3,458 shares during the period. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Smartsheet in the 4th quarter worth $214,000. 88.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

