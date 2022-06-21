Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) Releases Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -$0.21–$0.19 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -$0.17. The company issued revenue guidance of $180.00 million-$181.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $179.52 million. Smartsheet also updated its FY 2023 guidance to -$0.67–$0.59 EPS.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SMAR. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $80.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $80.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $60.00 to $47.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $50.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $58.93.

SMAR stock opened at $28.27 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $41.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.82. Smartsheet has a one year low of $27.05 and a one year high of $85.65.

Smartsheet ( NYSE:SMAR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 7th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $168.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.55 million. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 33.96% and a negative return on equity of 36.73%. Smartsheet’s revenue was up 43.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.28) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Smartsheet will post -1.88 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Geoffrey T. Barker sold 1,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $56,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 315,131 shares in the company, valued at $15,756,550. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CRO Michael Arntz sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.56, for a total transaction of $277,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 23,703 shares of company stock worth $1,301,076. 4.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Smartsheet by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Smartsheet by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Smartsheet by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 6,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Smartsheet by 116.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 55,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Smartsheet during the 1st quarter worth about $431,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.88% of the company’s stock.

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

